KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a double homicide Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. at 15th Street and Haskell Avenue, near Carl B. Bruce Middle School.

When officers arrived on scene they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds outside a residence.

The victims have not been identified.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

