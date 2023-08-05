KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers were called to the 1500 block of N. 5th Street around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male and a juvenile who had both been hit by gunfire. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Once at the hospital, the adult male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The juvenile is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.