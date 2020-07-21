KCK police investigating drive by shooting, crash that left one man injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a drive by shooting that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a man was driving near 18th and Quindaro around 1:30 p.m. when he was hit by a bullet, causing him to crash into a light pole.

The suspect was in a separate vehicle and fled the scene. No other details were immediately available on the suspect.

The victim, identified as an adult man in his 30’s, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was a Wyandotte County Transportation bus near the shooting scene, but nobody inside the bus was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).