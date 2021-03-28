KCK police investigating early morning deadly crash near 9th and Parallel

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Parallel Parkway.

At the scene, officers learned that a single SUV had struck two separate utility poles and came to rest on its side.

The initial investigation indicates the driver of the SUV was traveling east on Parallel when he lost control and struck a utility pole in the median, then another on the westbound side.

The driver, a man in his early 30s, died from his injuries on the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

