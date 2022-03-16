KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide.

Investigators say officers were dispatched to an area in the 5000 block of Oakland Ave to assist a fire and EMS call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound. However, the victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

