KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police say they are investigating a homicide after discovering a man’s body nearly three months ago.

On Sept. 15, police said a person walking in the 4200 block of Kaw Drive, near the Interstate 70/Interstate 635 interchange, found the body in a wooded area.

Police have since identified the body as 41-year-old Ottoniel Agustin-Chavez from Kansas City, Missouri.

On Monday, KCK police said based on autopsy results, they are investigating this case as a homicide. Police did not release a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.

