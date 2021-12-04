KCK police investigating homicide Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide that left one person dead, and others injured Friday night.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard at around 10:53 p.m. on a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found multiple people with gunshots injuries.

Police said one of the victims was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No other information on a suspect or the victim was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

