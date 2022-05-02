KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating the city’s latest homicide Monday night.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. 73rd Terrace, just west of Kansas City, Kansas Community College.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man outside an apartment complex dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

This is KCK’s fifth homicide in less than a week.