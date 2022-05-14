KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Around 11:40 a.m. Saturday morning, law enforcement responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of N. 78th St.

When officers arrived, they were alerted that a juvenile was in the back seat. The vehicle and suspect information was broadcasted city-wide.

Around 12:15 p.m., the vehicle was found and safely stopped at College Pkwy and State Ave.

The juvenile was returned unharmed to their family and the suspect was taken into custody.

The incident is under investiagtion by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

