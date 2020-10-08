KCK police investigating murder after victim in Monday shooting dies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a murder after the victim in a shooting earlier this week died of his injuries.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, officers were called to the 600 block of Stine Ave. on a reported shooting.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a house. He was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jonathon Perez, 25, of KCK.

The case is under investigation by the KCKPD’s Major Case Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).