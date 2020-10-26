KCK police investigating murder after woman found dead inside home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas say they’re investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a home near 9th and Reynolds Avenue around 3:45 p.m. after family members found the victim dead inside of a residence in the area.

When officer arrived, they found the victim, who is described as a Black woman in her late 30s, dead.

At this time, police believe foul play is involved and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The case is being investigated by KCKPD’s Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).