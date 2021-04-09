KCK police investigating deadly shooting near 22nd and Birch

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the Argentine neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 22nd Street and Birch Drive around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of an apartment. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

A person at the scene was taken into custody. According to police, the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.

Argentine Middle School was briefly locked down due to the proximity of the shooting. Nobody from the school was involved in the shooting and none of the students or staff members were injured.