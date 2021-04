KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers were called to a residence at North 10th Street and Ridge to investigate a disturbance just before 5:00 p.m.

When they got to the scene they found an adult female dead inside of an apartment. The suspect left the scene of foot, but was taken into custody a short-time later.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.