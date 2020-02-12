KCK police involved in standoff with man barricaded in room at Great Wolf Lodge

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are currently involved in a standoff Tuesday night with a man at the Great Wolf Lodge near the Kansas Speedway.

KCK police spokesman Jonathan Westbrook said officers were originally called to the hotel for an armed disturbance when the man refused to leave.

Hotel staff told police they believed he might have a weapon.

The man has barricaded himself in one room, and KCK police have now brought in crews looking to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution, Westbrook said.

The wing of the hotel where the man has barricaded himself has been evacuated and all other guests have been asked to stay in their rooms while police work.

Police are asking the community to stay away from this area of KCK while officers work.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update as new details become available.