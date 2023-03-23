Kansas City, Kansas police have issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Johnny Ray Hill who was last seen on Tuesday, March 21.

Johnny Ray Hill was last seen on Tuesday, March 21 at 9a.m. at his home at 7350 State Ave. Hill is a Black man, approximately 5’9”, weighs roughly 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black or blue baseball cap, a cream colored London Fog coat, a navy blue striped shirt, green denim pants and black shoes.

Hill’s family says he has a medical condition and may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kansas City Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.