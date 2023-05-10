Kansas City, Kansas police are searching for 90-year-old Bessie Glass. Photo provided by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Police say 90-year-old Bessie Glass last spoke with her family on Monday, May 8, before she went missing from her home in Kansas City, Kansas.

Glass is described as a Black woman, approximately 5’1”, weighing roughly 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing sweats and a blouse, and will likely be seen wearing glasses.

Her family says she has memory problems and has been known to get confused and drive to other cities.

Police say Glass will likely be driving a brown 2012 Mercury LaCrosse.

Anyone who sees Glass should call 911 immediately.