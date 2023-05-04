KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Kansas City, Kansas police have located a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting that killed a 5-years-old boy Wednesday night.

KCK police say around 6:15 p.m. a child was playing in the front yard of a home near N. 31st Street and Greeley Avenue when someone shot him.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Thursday detectives located a mid-2000’s maroon Subaru Legacy they believed to be involved in the shooting. The police department is asking for the public’s help as they continue searching for suspects.

Police have not released any additional details about the potential suspect. Anyone with more information on the shooting is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.