KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives released key information they hope will help find a gunman responsible for killing an 85-year-old woman and injuring her husband on Christmas Eve.

Police said Patricia Panijan was watching TV in her home near North 73rd Place and Leavenworth Road around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 24. They say someone fired a gun into the front of the house, leaving behind numerous bullet holes. One of the bullets hit Panijan and she died from her injuries. Her husband was also injured, but survived.

Police say they’ve developed very few leads in the six weeks since the shooting and are looking for the public’s help finding Panijan’s killer.

They believe the gunfire came from someone in a silver four-door Volkswagen sedan. They believe the car is either a 2011-2014 Passat or Jetta. It’s common for these two models to have a sunroof, the car involved in the shooting does not have one.

If you know someone who drives a car that matches the description and may have been near North 73rd Place and Leavenworth Road on Christmas Eve, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

