KCK police say suspect vehicle involved in homicide found, person in custody

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said they have located a vehicle driven by a woman involved in a homicide earlier Wednesday.

Police said they located the red Hyundai Tucson at 14th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A person was taken into custody but police could not confirm at this time if it was the female suspect they were looking for earlier.

The female suspect is described as a white woman in her late 20s, early 30s.

Police confirmed the woman is a suspect in a homicide that took place shortly after 1 p.m. near 79th Street and Sandusky Avenue.

The woman has also been reported to be involved in multiple crashes Wednesday in the KCK area and attacked an elderly individual who was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still asking the public to remain alert at this time and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.