KCK police looking for missing 32-year-old man last seen Sunday at Days Inn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is looking for a missing 32-year-old man last seen Sunday, June 20.

Justin Scott Siwek was last seen at the Days Inn at 7221 Elizabeth Ave. in KCK.

Siwek has “Blessed” tattooed across his chest and was last seen wearing a red tank top and khaki shorts.

He is 5-foot-10 inches tall, about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Minich at 913-573-6063 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.