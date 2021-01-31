KCK police looking for person possibly involved in killing man and kidnapping woman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are attempting to locate a 27-year-old man possibly connected to a homicide and kidnapping of a woman on Saturday.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a dead body near 18th and Minnesota Ave.

When officers arrived they found a deceased male in his early 40’s inside a residence.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

At this time detectives are looking for Kenneth N. Crowley as a person possibly connected with the incident. He is also wanted for the possible kidnapping of 37-year-old Laneia Taylor.

They are believed to be driving a dark blue, 2006 Hyundai Azera with Kansas license plate 878JAD.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCKPD at 913-596-3000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.