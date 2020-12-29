KCK police looking for public’s help to identify person of interest in murder case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a murder case.

Police are looking for a man that was driving a newer model silver Dodge Caravan with black wheels in relation to a murder that happened on Dec. 20 in the 2500 block of N. 18th Street.

Police responded to the area on Monday, Dec. 21 and found the victim, identified as Gregory Stallings, dead of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCK police or the anonymous Tips Hotline at 816-

474-TIPS (8477).

Person of interest (Photo courtesy KCKPD)

Vehicle of interest (Photo courtesy KCK Police)