KCK police looking for suspects who robbed convenience store employee at gunpoint

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are looking for a man and a woman who robbed a convenience store employee at gunpoint.

According to police, the robbery happened at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 in the 800 block of Kansas Ave.

Witnesses said that the suspects entered the convenience store and lingered until the male suspect took out a gun and pointed it at the victim, a store employee.

The man then ordered the employee around at gunpoint while the female suspect acted as a distraction.

The man took property and cash from the store and the couple then left the area on foot.

The male suspect was wearing a gray “Champion” hoodie, a black baseball cap with red and orange lettering and dark-colored Nike tennis shoes.

The female suspect, who was taller than the man, had her hair pulled up under a black, Nike ball cap. Both suspects were wearing medical masks.

The weapon is described as a silver, semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).