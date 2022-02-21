KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in solving an August 2020 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in the city’s Argentine neighborhood.

Officers responded to the shooting on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of South 32nd Street and Shearer Road.

Police said the victim, Vincent “Vinny” Vega was sitting in a 2008 silver Mercedes-Bens sedan at Berkshire Village Townhomes when the vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Vega was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect has been arrested in the case.

KCKPD is asking anyone that may know anything to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 and help bring clsure and justice for Vega’s family. Callers remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward of $5,000.