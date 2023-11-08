KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help to identify those responsible in the August 5 killing of 18-year-old Phillip Bagby.

KCK police say Bagby was shot and killed outside a home in the Gateway Plaza development near N. 5th Street and Oakland Avenue.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle, according to KCKPD.

Detectives say they have received few tips and need help. They are asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen something or has any information to help with the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for up to $5,000 reward if it leads to an arrest in the case.