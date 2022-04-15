KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police detectives are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a possible abduction incident Friday night.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the McDonald’s at 75th and State Avenue and may have involved someone driving a dark colored, possibly black, newer model BMW SUV with Kansas license PBX0000.

Witnesses tell police the victim, a woman, appeared to be taken against her will by a man walking outside the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call KCK detectives at )913)-573-6054.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.