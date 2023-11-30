KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect in a recent convenience store robbery in the city’s Argentine neighborhood.

KCK police said the incident happened just after 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Fast Trip convenience store off S. 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk, took money from the register and then ran from the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a light skinned Black man, approximately 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a yellow hoodie, maroon sweat pants and athletic shoes with black or maroon stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.