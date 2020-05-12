KCK police receives $1.3 million federal grant to form new task force fighting violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police received a $1.3 million federal grant Tuesday to help fight violent crime in the community.

The department will create a new task force made up of existing veteran officers, and the grant will be used to hire five new officers to backfill those positions.

The task force will work to investigate suspects involved in gangs, drug trafficking and other violent crimes, federal officials say.

“That additional manpower is part of our plan to make metro Kansas City safer,” U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a statement.

The money is part of the Justice Department’s Operation Relentless Pursuit initiative and was awarded by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Overall, the two offices awarded $61 million to seven cities across the country with violent crime levels above the national average: Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.

Nationwide, the funding will create more than 200 new positions and create task forces in each of those areas.

“We cannot succeed in eradicating crime without resources – the most vital of which are the brave men and women who serve and protect our communities each day,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. “These funds will boost the forces that need them most.”