KCK Police release video of dangerous sideshow that left one person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department released cell phone video Wednesday night of a sideshow that turned dangerous Sunday night.

The car in the video struck a man of the crowd, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

KCKPD said a large crowd gathered near 1st and Osage around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

A late 90’s model, Ford Mustang, which appears to be driven by a white male, was doing donuts surrounded by a group of over 100 onlookers. At the end of the clip, the car spins into the crowd, striking a 24 year-old man, breaking his leg and neck.

“This is serious,” the department said on its Facebook page. “We realize the driver of this vehicle didn’t head out Sunday night with the intent of seriously injuring someone; he was looking for fun. But, when your fun puts someone else in the hospital, it’s time to do the right thing and take responsibility.”

Police are asking the driver to come forward.

Police say if you attended this event and have information, a photo or video footage that can help KCKPD detectives in identifying the driver to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

“And please, don’t attend another sideshow,” the department said. “The next person injured – and it will happen – could be you.”

