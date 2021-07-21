KCK Police release video, photos, hoping to find answers in teen’s 2020 killing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police have released video and photos hoping to find answers in a teen’s killing in May 2020 in the city’s Argentine neighborhood.

Detectives believe the person in the video and photos may be someone that can bring them closer to solving the shooting death of 17-year-old Jesús Abarca.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on May 18, 2020, officers responded to a shooting near 11th and Metropolitan Avenue. When officers arrived they found Abarca with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspect has been found connected to the case.

Police ask if you think that you may know who the person is in the video and photos to call detectives at (913)-573-6059 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477. Anyone providing information that leads to an arrest in this case may qualify for up to a $25,000 reward.

Abarca was a senior at the time at Harmon High School.

