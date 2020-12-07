KCK police say Fentanyl behind a sharp increase in suspected overdoses

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has issued a public warning about a sharp increase in suspected overdose cases involving Fentanyl.

The department said that Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, was likely the driving force behind the increase.

So far this year, KCK has recorded 41 suspected overdoses and 9 deaths compared with 23 overdoses last year. In the last 30 days, the department has recorded 16 suspected overdoses and two deaths, each involving minors.

The term suspected overdose is used because an overdose can only technically be confirmed after an autopsy is completed.

“KCK is not unique. The increase in fentanyl overdoses and deaths is being seen across the United States. We have amateur pharmacists out on the street who clearly don’t know what they are doing, because they are creating lethal doses in a single pill,” said Captain Richard Harris with KCKPD.

According to the CDC, Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It’s typically used to treat severe pain, such as advanced cancer, however, deaths involving synthetic opioids increased 10% from 2017 to 2018. In many of those cases, law enforcement cited illegally made Fentanyl.

KCKPD is asking the public to pay attention to warnings about using illicit drugs.

“We are urging the public, especially parents, and anyone who has contact with young people, to pass this warning along. Hesitating to seek medical attention, even seconds, after ingesting one of these tainted pills can mean certain death,” said Capt. Harris.

Anyone with information related to the illegal use or distribution of narcotics or potential overdoses is asked to call the KCKPD Narcotics Hotline at 913-573-6287 or the anonymous Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).