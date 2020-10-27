KCK police say kidnapping suspect in jail awaiting charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The suspect believed to be involved in a kidnapping in Kansas City, Kansas Sunday morning has been apprehended, according to police.

KCKPD said 40-year-old Germaine Lewis is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail with charges pending.

Police say just after 5 a.m. Sunday, officers received a missing child call where a family member said a man named Germaine Lewis forced that child into a vehicle in the 2300 block of W. 39th Street, very close to the state line.

Police say the child was found a short time later and taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Investigators say they were working a crime scene related to this incident in the 6300 block of Holliday Drive. They say the car he forced the child into is a gold 1998 Toyota Camry with Kansas license plate 662-MYB.

As police continue to investigate the incident they are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.