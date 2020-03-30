KCK police say man found dead near Victory and Parallel Parkway was shot before crashing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One person is dead and s second person is fighting for their life after a shooting Sunday night.

It happened at 9:19 p.m. along Victory Drive just south of Parallel Parkway.

Police initially said they thought the male driver died due to injuries sustained in the crash, but they later learned someone shot him.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.