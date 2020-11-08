KCK police say man in late teens killed in shooting near 10th and Lyrons

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating after a man was killed after shots were fired at his vehicle Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an injury crash just after 6 a.m. near 10th and Lyons.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim’s vehicle, which had collided with another parked vehicle. Officers say the male driver, in his late teens, was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Initial indications are that the victim was driving south on 10th Street when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, fatally injuring him and causing the vehicle to come to a stop upon impact with the parked vehicle, according to police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

At this time there are no suspects in custody.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information related to this case in encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).