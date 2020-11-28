KCK police say suspect broke into home, made sandwich and fell asleep in victim’s bed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police say one person was taken into custody after breaking into a home late Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a home near Seneca Ave. and Booth Ave. just after 4 p.m. after a victim reported he came home and found someone he does not know inside his house.

The victim said the suspect had on his clothing, made a sandwich, started cooking some food and ate his ramen.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the suspect had disabled the electronic locks to the home and was sound asleep in the victim’s bed.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Wyandotte County Jail.

Police said CSI and detectives responded to the scene.