KCK Police say teen injured in Memorial Day crash at 75th and State Ave. has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in an early morning crash on Memorial Day near 75th and State Avenue has died from her injuries.

Police responded to the crash just before 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Initial investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle containing four teenagers was traveling westbound on State Ave. at a high rate of speed when it struck an eastbound vehicle attempting to make a left turn at the traffic light at N. 75th Place as well as a utility pole.

Five of the six victims were thrown from the vehicles while one required extrication.

The crash prompted a closure of both east and westbound lanes of State Ave. for several hours.

Police say one of the victims, Chelsey Updike, a resident of KCK, died Wednesday at an area hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Two other teens remain hospitalized in serious condition while one other has been released.

Two adults also remain hospitalized but are expected to recover.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

