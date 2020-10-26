KCK police searching for 26-year-old man who’s been missing for over a week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are searching for a 26-year-old man that hasn’t been seen for more than a week.

Lamonte Marquiz Jones was last seen on Oct. 16. Police did not release any information about where he was last seen or what he was last known to be wearing.

He is described as a 5-foot-8 Black man, weighing 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you believe you may have seen Jones or have any information regarding his disappearance, please call KCKPD at 913-573-6083.