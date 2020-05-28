KCK police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with shooting near hotel

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting Wednesday, and they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Regency Inn near 47th Street and State Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man in his early 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the suspect left the area in a 1993 teal/turquoise and silver Chevy Suburban. KCK police believe he held the driver of that vehicle at gunpoint, forcing her to drive him out of the area.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Matthew R. Walker “Love,” who is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 260 pounds.

KCK police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are still investigating, but ask anyone with information to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.