KCK police searching for missing 34-year-old woman with developmental disability

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are searching for a missing 34-year-old woman with a developmental disability.

Police say Kenyonna Brown disappeared between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of N. 73rd Terrace in KCK.

Officials don’t know what she was wearing but said she did take her red backpack.

Brown has a developmental disability and a medical condition that she needs medication for, police said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 or KCK police at 913-596-3000.