KCK police seeking tips in November 2020 homicide of 19-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is seeking information into the November 2020 killing of 19-year-old Jason Lopez-Mena.

Officers responded to an injury crash early in the morning on Nov. 8, 2020 near 10th and Lyons.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim’s vehicle, which had collided with another parked vehicle. Officers say the driver, identified as Lopez-Mena, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Initial indications are that Lopez-Mena was driving south on 10th Street when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, fatally injuring him and causing the vehicle to come to a stop upon impact with the parked vehicle, according to police.

The case is still under investigation and KCKPD said no detail is too small to share with officials.

All tips are kept confidential and if your tip helps bring an arrest in the killing of Lopez-Mena, you could receive a cash reward of up to $25,000.

Anyone with information related to this case in encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

