KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department reports the number of fentanyl-laced pills it’s found during an investigation has increased from 6,000 to nearly 15,000.

The department said this is a significant bust as the Kansas City area continues to experience record numbers of overdoses involving the highly-potent drug.

Narcotics detectives served a warrant at a KCK home last Wednesday and seized approximately 6,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl along with eight firearms and other drugs.

Detectives discovered approximately 9,000 more pills, cocaine, marijuana and two additional firearms the following day in vehicles seized during the operation.

KCKPD said the operation was run out of a home that looked like any other on the block.

“These counterfeit pills are made to look exactly like the ones dispensed from a pharmacy, but contain potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl — a drug that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine,” the department said in a news release.

“Many individuals take the pills unaware they contain fentanyl. Once ingested or inhaled, most overdoses occur within seconds to minutes. The only way to prevent death is by quickly administering, naloxone, known commonly by the name brand, Narcan. Naloxone is available at area pharmacies without a prescription. There have been 61 overdoses and 11 overdose deaths in Kansas City, Kan. to date in 2022.”

If you have any information regarding the sale of fentanyl, or any illegal drugs, please call the KCKPD Narcotics 24-hour Hotline at 913-573-6287. You may remain anonymous.