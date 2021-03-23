KCK Public School board votes to have in-person classes begin March 31

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Public School Board moved Tuesday night to start the first day of in-person classes on Wednesday, March 31.

This will be a half day for students, which has been normal on Wednesdays for KCKPS since 1998.

The board said students who want to stay remote can still remain in the remote learning model.

The school board had voted in December to remain in remote learning until April.

Thursday, April 1, will be a full day for students. There will be no school on Friday, April 2.

Early childhood students will begin in-person on April 5.

The school district said more details will be released later.

