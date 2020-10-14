KCK Public Schools board approves re-entry plan that won’t bring students back until January

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students in Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools will likely have to wait until 2021 to return to their classrooms.

On Tuesday night, the district’s school board voted on a re-entry plan that won’t bring students back under a hybrid schedule until after the New Year.

KCKPS students are currently all learning remotely.

The district’s reopening plan will bring all school staff back to their buildings by Jan. 4, 2021. Some essential staff might be asked to return earlier, the district said.

Then, on Jan. 19, early childhood students through 2nd graders will begin their hybrid schedules. After that, all other grades will return through a hybrid schedule on Jan. 25.

The hybrid plan discussed would have a group of kids going on Monday and Tuesday with Wednesdays online for everyone. Then the next group on Thursday and Friday. A more detailed plan will be presented during the next board meeting.

Families who don’t want to return for in-person learning will be able to stay in remote learning for the rest of the school year, the district said.

The district initially delayed the start of the school year until after Labor Day and planned to do at least the first nine weeks of classes online. Now it appears students will continue with remote learning through the rest of the semester.