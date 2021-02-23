KCK Public Schools board sets date for all students to return for in-person learning in April

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools’ board has voted to bring all students back to their classrooms for in-person learning in April.

The district announced Tuesday night that all grade levels will return on April 5. Families will have the choice to stay in remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

For those that choose in-person learning, students will come to their school buildings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, but on Wednesdays, students would still learn remote.

The KCKPS board voted in December to remain in remote learning until April.

The district said it is monitoring a bill that is up for debate currently in the Kansas Legislature that would require all school districts in the state to move to in-person learning by March 26. KCKPS said it will monitor lawmakers’ decision and act accordingly if necessary.

There are some KCK students who have already returned to their classrooms this month. In January, the board voted to bring back certain students four days a week:

K-5th students who are unable to connect (district seeing chronic absenteeism or kids have high risk of not progressing).

K-5th students who are learning English as a second language and have lived in the country for less than a year.

K-5th students who spend 40-60% of their school day in a special education setting.

K-5th students in foster care.

K-5th students facing homelessness.

High school seniors at risk of not graduating on time.