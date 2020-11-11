KCK Public Schools board votes to allow practicing for some winter sports beginning in January

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools board voted 5 to 2 Tuesday night to allow student athletes to begin practicing on January 4, 2021 for some winter sports.

The sports are basketball, swimming and blowing. The decision to start wrestling will be reevaluated in early January.

League games will begin on January 18.

The school district says parents and student athletes will have to sign arelease stating they understand the risk of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No spectators will be allowed at the games, however the games will be live streamed.

This comes after the Wyandotte County Health Department recommended last month that schools have no indoor activities, youth and private club sports organizations.

The health department is concerned as more people gather indoors, COVID-19 will spread even more. That’s why Wyandotte County is asking schools and youth groups to consider keeping gyms empty this winter.

Since March Wyandotte County has reported 8,964 COVID-19 cases with 167 deaths.