KCK Public Schools board votes to move fall sports season to spring semester

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Board of Education has voted unanimously to push fall sports to the spring semester.

The news comes just days after the district said it would allow athletes to begin workouts again. Now, their competition seasons will be put on hold for months.

On Sept. 8, the school board voted 4-3 to allow workouts to begin Sept. 14.

“We know you will have questions about what conditioning will look like, what is required from students to be able to participate, and times that conditioning will take place,” KCKPS said on Facebook after the announcement earlier this week.

On Friday, the school board held a special meeting where they planned to make some of those decisions.

Instead, they voted 7-0 to push games and competitions for fall sports to the spring.

The KCKPS board did not put together any plans for what the spring seasons will look like. Now the district’s athletics department will put together their plans and procedures based on local and state guidelines.

Board members hope to find ways for students to showcase their talents for scholarship and college opportunities through combines. They also want to find a way for students to get the tape they need to help with colleges. They plan to talk to colleges and let the coaches know they are doing their best to let the students play and showcase themselves.

Many other public school districts in Wyandotte County, such as Piper, Turner and Bonner Springs, are allowing their fall athletes to play. They are competing outside the county to go around a health department order that prohibits non-professional sports in Wyandotte County.

