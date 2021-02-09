KCK Public Schools board votes to start spring high school sports in March

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools board approved a proposal Tuesday night to start spring high school sports on March 1.

The school district said it will continue to follow Unified Government secondary recommendations, including carefully cohorting participating students, quickly identifying infections through screening, daily sign in sheets for tracing and temperature checks, no spectators at competitions and follow guidelines of 50% capacity as well as having all participants and game officials wearing masks.

The proposal is based on the KSHSAA schedule.

The KCKPS said spring sport athletes have not competed since May of 2019.

More details are expected to be released from schools and coaches in the coming days.

The school board is also voting Tuesday night to approve a plan to start intramural spring sports at the middle school level in April.