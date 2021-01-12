KCK Public Schools bringing some students back for in-person learning in February

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools’ board has voted to bring some students back to their classrooms for most of the week.

The news comes about a month after the district said it would keep all grades in virtual learning until April 2021.

In a Facebook post, the district said the school board voted 6-1 to bring back certain students, with a tentative start the week of Feb. 22. Students will attend in-person for four days a week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays).

Here are the students who will be allowed to return for in-person learning next month:

K-5th students who are unable to connect (district seeing chronic absenteeism or kids have high risk of not progressing).

K-5th students who are learning English as a second language and have lived in the country for less than a year.

K-5th students who spend 40-60% of their school day in a special education setting.

K-5th students in foster care.

K-5th students facing homelessness.

High school seniors at risk of not graduating on time.

“We know there will be a lot of questions and KCKPS will be working to get all of your questions answered. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days,” KCKPS wrote on Facebook.