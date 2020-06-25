KCK public schools creates online form for past and present students to report discrimination or harassment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Public School District has created an online form for past and present students who have experienced discrimination or harassment to safely come forward.

This comes after the district was notified Wednesday of concerns circulating on social media about comments made by a high school teacher on their personal social media page expressing opinions about recent topics in the national news.

The district released a statement saying the opinions reflected by this teacher and others do not represent the opinions of the school district and that any concerns raised about violations of school district policies, by any employee, are being reviewed and will be addressed appropriately.

Following this incident, other past students began coming forth about years of alleged incidents of sexual harassment from teachers and discrimination based on sexual orientation and race including alleged inappropriate text messages from teachers to students.

“We appreciate the sharing of your concerns and take all of the reports seriously,” the district said Thursday. Discrimination or harassment of any kind is prohibited in our district.

KCK public schools says they encourage anyone both past and present students who have experienced discrimination or harassment to complete the complaint form on the district’s website by clicking here or you can call our Hotline number at 913-627-2550.

“I want thank all the Sumner community for bringing concerns to our attention. I want to assure our community any concerns raised about any violation of school district policies by any employee are being reviewed and will be addressed as appropriate,” Rick Malone said, principal of Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences.

