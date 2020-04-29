KCK Public Schools planning to hold graduations at Boulevard Drive-In

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK Public Schools has a plan to make sure its 2020 seniors are recognized.

“This year’s graduation is headed to the movies,” the district announced Tuesday.

To be specific, KCKPS is holding its graduations at The Boulevard Drive-In, located on Merriam Lane in KCK. The theater is celebrating 70 years in operation this year and is one of only two drive-ins in the metro.

BREAKING NEWS FOR KCKPS SENIORS– we want to thank the USD500 School Board for just approving the plan, the Mayor of Wyandotte County, and the WYCO Health Department, along with many others.…

Now we are happy to announce WE have plan for graduation. #kckpsontrack pic.twitter.com/AadykOo2PU — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) April 28, 2020

The district will have six nights of ceremonies at the local drive-in, featuring graduates’ names on the big screen.

A lot of details still haven’t been announced yet, including times and dates for each ceremony, but the district said they’ll still be following social distancing.

Many local school districts are trying to find ways to still have graduation, even if that means making big changes or postponing them. Both Lee’s Summit and Olathe school districts have pushed back their graduation ceremonies until July.